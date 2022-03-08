UNN Canada Episode 13 - 3/8/22 - Parallels

United Network News Canada covers the opening up of several provinces as they end the lockdowns and covid mandates. Is Canada’s Parliament compromised with over 50% of the cabinet in league with WEF? Political prisoner, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, is denied bail and continues to be held in solitary confinement. We explore the Civil rights movement, Rosa Parks, and the power of non-compliance. The censoring and deleting of Dr. Malone on social media. The psychological war being perpetrated by the system and the mainstream media is out of control. Could flying private be the only solution for the unvaccinated to travel abroad? And we have to ask, after all this time, why are so many still so compliant with the mandates?



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