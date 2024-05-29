Create New Account
Governments Threaten To "Vaccinate" Farm And Dairy Workers
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 13 hours ago

Various Governments decide to lie to the public again about a so called "bird flu" outbreak. Under normal circumstances, if birds and cattle really contained bird flu it would be recalled and not sold, but this engineered fake pandemic is really about going after people who did not fall for their lies and manipulations the first time around and attempting to trick them into taking the needle.

liesoutbreakpandemicbird fluvaccinatemanipulationsscamdemicmrna

