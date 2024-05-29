Governments Threaten To "Vaccinate" Farm And Dairy Workers

Various Governments decide to lie to the public again about a so called "bird flu" outbreak. Under normal circumstances, if birds and cattle really contained bird flu it would be recalled and not sold, but this engineered fake pandemic is really about going after people who did not fall for their lies and manipulations the first time around and attempting to trick them into taking the needle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.