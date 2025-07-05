BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 5 July 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
18 views • 1 day ago

This is a record of the two speeches at the Bourke Street Mall. A construction arm had taken over the space for a time but people were still able to pass mostly unhindered. Barb spoke from a different spot for the first short speech but was able to resume her normal spot in the second. The topics were all about corruption from covid-19 years to the present. A critical issue is that our corrupt government is getting ready to sign our country's health away to the WHO. We appeal to God's highest heaven authority that this is stopped in its tracks. John 3:16 and Isaiah 41:10 were read out. 

Keywords
freedomgodsaturdaywhorallyspeechmelbournecorrupt governmentbourke street mall
