John Henry Westen
Sep 7, 2023
China, Russia, Brazil, India and others are making major economic changes that are forever shifting the world economy — and Wall Street insiders are making preparations before it’s too late. Precious metals expert Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, describes how the latest meeting of the BRICS nations is leading America and the West into a new era of finance and commerce. Drew Mason discloses the importance of holding real assets such as gold and silver during times of economic uncertainty — and why it’s necessary to preserve purchasing power during what many are calling the end of the world reserve currency: the U.S. dollar.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3fc5ea-china-and-russia-are-changing-the-economy.html
