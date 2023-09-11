Create New Account
China and Russia are Changing the Economy
High Hopes
John Henry Westen


Sep 7, 2023


China, Russia, Brazil, India and others are making major economic changes that are forever shifting the world economy — and Wall Street insiders are making preparations before it’s too late. Precious metals expert Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, describes how the latest meeting of the BRICS nations is leading America and the West into a new era of finance and commerce. Drew Mason discloses the importance of holding real assets such as gold and silver during times of economic uncertainty — and why it’s necessary to preserve purchasing power during what many are calling the end of the world reserve currency: the U.S. dollar.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3fc5ea-china-and-russia-are-changing-the-economy.html

Keywords
russiaeconomychinacatholicgoldsilverindiabrazilfinancebricsreal assetsus dollarchangingdrew masonjohn-henry westeneconomic changesuncertain tyend of the world reserve currency

