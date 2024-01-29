⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Tabayevka (Kharkov region). Three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th and 32nd mechanised brigades were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and supported by artillery inflicted losses on assault detachments of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 280 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces repelled six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade near Belogorovka and Pereyezdnoye. The Group's artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade and 10th Air Assault Brigade near Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, two D-30 howitzers, and one Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by units of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priutnoye (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd, 65th mechanised brigades, and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino and Yurkovka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three pickup trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, strikes were delivered at units of the AFU 38th Marines Brigade near Myzikovka (Kherson region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out missile artillery and fuel depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down one HIMARS MLRS projectile over the past 24 hours. In addition, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Nyrkovo, Zolotaryovka, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Marfopol, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Radensk and Aleshki (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,345 unmanned aerial vehicles, 456 air defence missile systems, 14,817 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,211 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,892 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,007 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.