Mercy Trumps Justice

Are you aware that Jesus Christ desires mercy instead of justice? Mercy is "not getting what you deserve." How many times have you received mercy? And has it resulted in an attitude of thankfulness? What happens if you take for granted His healing? His provision? His answers to your heartfelt prayers?