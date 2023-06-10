https://gettr.com/post/p2j8stm8c4d

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】 John Fredericks, Host of The John Fredericks Radio (GETTR: @jfradioshow): If Americans do not do something and understand what the Chinese people have been up against, we, the Americans, will have no freedom with 100% surveillance. Now, America is financially compromised by the CCP. It’s absolutely frightening!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】The John Fredericks Radio电台节目主持人，约翰·弗雷德里克：如果美国人无动于衷且不去了解中国人民所面临的情况，十年后，我们美国人将和中国人一样失去自由并被全方位监控。当下美国被中共用金钱渗透腐蚀，其程度绝对是令人胆战心惊！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





