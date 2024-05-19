Assassination in Europe Part One

An assassination in Southeastern Europe started World War One, known as the "Great War" then because of how large it was. The United States did not get involved for three years, then we got drawn in. President Woodrow Wilson called it "The war to end all wars. I don't think that was the result. Now Robert Fico is barely hanging onto his life after an assassination attempt in Slovakia. Will he turn out to be the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of our day?