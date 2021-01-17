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Menschensohn (Kreativ-Karaoke). A song about our calendar and the Son of Man (German language)
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65 views • January 17, 2021
Menschensohn (mit Lyrics zum Mitsingen). Karaoke-Aufnahme mit neuem Text zur Melodie "Greensleeves", einem Volkslied aus dem Jahr 1584. Playback heruntergeladen bei www.karaoke-version.de:
https://www.karaoke-version.de/free/traditional/greensleeves.html
Auf diese Melodie bestehen keine Urheberrechte mehr.
https://www.karaoke-version.de/free/traditional/greensleeves.html
Auf diese Melodie bestehen keine Urheberrechte mehr.
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