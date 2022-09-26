Dogman Encounter -- Western Sydney Australia

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Hey guys this is just a video I've made up of the photos I took out fishing in Western Sydney when I had an encounter with a Dogman.
Creepers Cryptids And Paranormal Corner
From Yowies, Dogmen and Big cats in Australia
And anything else that might go bump in the night..
All things paranormal and even ufo's
There will be interviews with everyday people, experts and even the odd live stream out in the field, I'll try and bring you all a channel out of Australia that you haven't seen before
It's all going to be taken pretty seriously but there will be a bit swearing and a whole lot of laughs mixed in with some good characters from here in Australia and around the world so enjoy guys
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Creepers Cryptid And Paranormal Corner
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-50plvH_T3ppVSSd-NQVpA/videos