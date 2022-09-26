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Dogman Encounter -- Western Sydney Australia
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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509 views • September 26, 2022

Hey guys this is just a video I've made up of the photos I took out fishing in Western Sydney when I had an encounter with a Dogman.


Creepers Cryptids And Paranormal Corner


From Yowies, Dogmen and Big cats in Australia

And anything else that might go bump in the night..

All things paranormal and even ufo's


There will be interviews with everyday people, experts and even the odd live stream out in the field, I'll try and bring you all a channel out of Australia that you haven't seen before

It's all going to be taken pretty seriously but there will be a bit swearing and a whole lot of laughs mixed in with some good characters from here in Australia and around the world so enjoy guys


Shared from and subscribe to:

Creepers Cryptid And Paranormal Corner

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-50plvH_T3ppVSSd-NQVpA/videos

Keywords
ufosparanormalbigfootunexplainedsasquatchcryptidsdogmenyowies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy