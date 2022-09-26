Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dogman Encounter -- Western Sydney Australia
447 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

Hey guys this is just a video I've made up of the photos I took out fishing in Western Sydney when I had an encounter with a Dogman.


Creepers Cryptids And Paranormal Corner


From Yowies, Dogmen and Big cats in Australia

And anything else that might go bump in the night..

All things paranormal and even ufo's


There will be interviews with everyday people, experts and even the odd live stream out in the field, I'll try and bring you all a channel out of Australia that you haven't seen before

It's all going to be taken pretty seriously but there will be a bit swearing and a whole lot of laughs mixed in with some good characters from here in Australia and around the world so enjoy guys


Shared from and subscribe to:

Creepers Cryptid And Paranormal Corner

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-50plvH_T3ppVSSd-NQVpA/videos

Keywords
ufosparanormalbigfootunexplainedsasquatchcryptidsdogmenyowies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket