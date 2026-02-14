BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SUBTROPOLIS- Mine turned into a UNDERGROUND CITY, Trumps vows E.O. for VOTER I.D.to change Voting (PART 1)
I had to do a part 2 since during my part 1, my sound went out..— I continued the full breakdown immediately in Part 2 here link, ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/live/tBBAISl-w2E?si=udG1ZmOUPAXbcfDW

I discuss Trumps HOT post he just dropped on writing an EO to make VOTER ID legit.

Also, HOT TOPIC- I discuss "SUBTROPOLIS" and define it, my in depth definition had to move to part 2, where I do show that video in the OPENING, No INTRO.Straight to it!SubTropolis, located in Kansas City, Missouri, is the world's largest underground business complex,,, created within a 270-million-year-old limestone mine. Developed by Hunt Midwest since the 1960s, this 55-million-square-foot facility offers over 14 million square feet of space with consistent 65 degree temperatures, serving as a secure, energy-efficient, and cost-effective hub for warehouses, offices, and storage, including federal, corporate, and artistic archives.Location and Depth: Situated in the bluffs north of the Missouri River, it is carved into a massive limestone deposit with 16-foot high ceilings and 10,000+ pillars, often described as "the caves".Purpose: It functions as a massive industrial park featuring 500+ truck dock locations, seven miles of underground roads, and 1,600+ parking spaces.SubTropolis hosts a diverse range of companies including:Government/Archives: National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), U.S. Postal Service.Arts/Culture: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City Museum, UMKC Theatre.Corporate/Industrial: Hallmark Cards, local furniture stores, Underground Vaults and Storage.


The facility is accessible to the public for driving tours, and while some find the atmosphere industrial, it remains a premier secure location in the Midwest. 

