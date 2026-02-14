SUBTROPOLIS- Mine turned into a UNDERGROUND CITY, Trumps vows E.O. for VOTER I.D.to change Voting (PART 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had to do a part 2 since during my part 1, my sound went out..— I continued the full breakdown immediately in Part 2 here link, ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/live/tBBAISl-w2E?si=udG1ZmOUPAXbcfDW
I discuss Trumps HOT post he just dropped on writing an EO to make VOTER ID legit.
Also, HOT TOPIC- I discuss "SUBTROPOLIS" and define it, my in depth definition had to move to part 2, where I do show that video in the OPENING, No INTRO.Straight to it!SubTropolis, located in Kansas City, Missouri, is the world's largest underground business complex,,, created within a 270-million-year-old limestone mine. Developed by Hunt Midwest since the 1960s, this 55-million-square-foot facility offers over 14 million square feet of space with consistent 65 degree temperatures, serving as a secure, energy-efficient, and cost-effective hub for warehouses, offices, and storage, including federal, corporate, and artistic archives.Location and Depth: Situated in the bluffs north of the Missouri River, it is carved into a massive limestone deposit with 16-foot high ceilings and 10,000+ pillars, often described as "the caves".Purpose: It functions as a massive industrial park featuring 500+ truck dock locations, seven miles of underground roads, and 1,600+ parking spaces.SubTropolis hosts a diverse range of companies including:Government/Archives: National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), U.S. Postal Service.Arts/Culture: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City Museum, UMKC Theatre.Corporate/Industrial: Hallmark Cards, local furniture stores, Underground Vaults and Storage.
The facility is accessible to the public for driving tours, and while some find the atmosphere industrial, it remains a premier secure location in the Midwest.