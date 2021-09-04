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Sheep Farm Studios: AI Brain Implants Interface You and Machine [04.09.2021]
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40 views • September 04, 2021
- Yeah of course sign me up for some bat-shit crazy idea. Much like the current paradigm. Cheers Lads :')
- Nothing could go horrifically wrong here...
- Transhumanism at it's finest
267 views Sep 4, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PW6L6lbyvGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
- Nothing could go horrifically wrong here...
- Transhumanism at it's finest
267 views Sep 4, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PW6L6lbyvGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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