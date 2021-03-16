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...a mediocre habit - "If I Can Dream" - Music Video [Audio]
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10 views • March 16, 2021
Psychedelic acid rock cover of Elvis Presley by ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/if-i-can-dream
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - guitar
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/if-i-can-dream
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - guitar
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