Bill Gates Calls for Western Nations To Surrender Sovereignty to the WHO

In news that should send a chill down the spine of every patriot, Bill Gates is calling on world leaders to surrender the sovereignty of their nations to the World Health Organization’s “global health emergency corps.”

The globalist elite are becoming increasingly arrogant are now saying the quiet parts out loud. Whereas once this kind of talk would have only been possible in a dark and smokey back room, Gates is now sharing his vision for the dismantlement of US sovereignty in the New York Times op-ed pages.

Declaring his support for the WHO’s Global Pandemic Treaty, Gates argues that the WHO should be viewed as a global “fire department for pandemics” that seizes control of nations on a global level during health emergencies.

Once upon a time these views, expressed publicly, would have got a man strung up for treason.

Mirrored -

The People's Voice