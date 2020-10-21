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Venezuelan Refugee Crisis | Joseph M. Humire And Stefan Molyneux
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12 views • October 21, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4100/venezuelan-refugee-crisis-joseph-m-humire-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4100-venezuelan-refugee-crisis-joseph-m-humire-and-stefan-molyneux
While many Americans are concerned about the influx of refugees and third world immigration, few understand the significant dangers that exist related to the Venezuelan refugee crisis. Joseph M. Humire joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the striking similarities between Syria and Venezuela, Iran’s Strategic Penetration of Latin America, the rising presence of Hezbollah, the surprising Islam/Socialism alliance and much much more!
Joseph M. Humire is the executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, a recognized expert on matters of national security and counter-terrorism – and editor/contributor of the book "Iran’s Strategic Penetration of Latin America.”
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Irans-Strategic-Penetration-Latin-America
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jmhumire
Website: http://www.securefreesociety.org
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4100/venezuelan-refugee-crisis-joseph-m-humire-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4100-venezuelan-refugee-crisis-joseph-m-humire-and-stefan-molyneux
While many Americans are concerned about the influx of refugees and third world immigration, few understand the significant dangers that exist related to the Venezuelan refugee crisis. Joseph M. Humire joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the striking similarities between Syria and Venezuela, Iran’s Strategic Penetration of Latin America, the rising presence of Hezbollah, the surprising Islam/Socialism alliance and much much more!
Joseph M. Humire is the executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, a recognized expert on matters of national security and counter-terrorism – and editor/contributor of the book "Iran’s Strategic Penetration of Latin America.”
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Irans-Strategic-Penetration-Latin-America
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jmhumire
Website: http://www.securefreesociety.org
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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