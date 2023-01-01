Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cronologia de un genocido programado / Part II. Post Lockdown
14 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

Testimonio muerte Alelí completo (Full Alelí testimonial) :https://odysee.com/@periodistasporlaverdad:5/aleli-loo:0


Ética utilitarista o de Catastrofes en la sanidad española ante el COVID 19 (Ttilitarian catastrophe ethic):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uPUMIjqJU4


Revisión por pares documeto Corman-Drosten (Peer review of the Corman-Drosten document):

https://cormandrostenreview-com.translate.goog/report/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=es&_x_tr_hl=es&_x_tr_pto=nui


Examen acido nucleico Sars-CoV2 en china (Sars-CoV2 nucleic acid test in China):

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w


Artículo elcorreodeespaña con los enlaces a las respuestas de ministrios de sanidad, etc: “no hay cultivo del virus”:

https://elcorreodeespana.com/salud/666276859/Casi-90-instituciones-cientificassanitarias-de-todo-el-mundo-no-consiguen-demostrar-CIENTIFICAMENTE-la-existencia-del-SARS-CoV-2-Por-Luys-Coleto.html


Respuesta ministerio de sanidad español (cultivo y PCR) (Response from the Spanish Ministry of Health):

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l7UaGjLzlE1hP6v2aWOMm_iTDEIQKyxZ/view


Umbral de ciclos en los test PCR (cycle threshold PCR):


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8156904/


https://wwwmscbs.gob.es/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/documentos/COVID19_Estrategia_vigilancia_y_control_e_indicadores.pdf


https://maldita.es/malditobulo/20210311/pcr-ciclos-positivo-descenso-cifras-covid/


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html


Índice mortalidad mundial por años (Mortality rate in the world by years):

https://www.indexmundi.com/g/g.aspx?c=xx&v=26&l=es&fbclid=IwAR3xeOaeFYTDGWXYCjXmPZJeYT-pAFRgPrqeYSAdRzfItII9DVMP-qKHnVY


Donaciones a organizaciones sanitarias Pfizer en el 2020 (Pficer donations to healthcare organizations):

https://www.transparencia-pfizer.es/transparencia2020

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket