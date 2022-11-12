Quo Vadis





Nov 11, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for November 9, 2022.





My daughter, I love you so much above all for you who invoke me for all your brothers.





I don't want to cry anymore, as you know times are fast approaching and for My Son only praise and thanks will come from your brothers because they will feel in the depths of their hearts that only God will be able to trust and entrust themselves.





Your world is succumbing to the evil one, my children have sold themselves to him and it will be almost impossible for them to shake it off.





I feel joy only from my children who pray, offer prayers and sacrifices for all my children who have strayed from their Father.





You know well that your earthly days are about to end and no one thinks of saving their soul.





My children, I thank you because many of you offer prayers and sacrifices precisely for these children of mine who have made pacts with the devil.





I love you my children who do not forget to adore God and console Jesus when he receives only blasphemies and blasphemous words.





I love you my dear children, continue to pray and offer sacrifices for these children of mine who are far from their Creator.





I am with you, I often bless you during the day, especially in times of temptation.





Times are drawing to a close and your God will give each one according to merit, the reward or eternal punishment.





Always be obedient.





Your Holy Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-YlZqsxtGg



