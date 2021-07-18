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MASS AWAKENING? - PROTESTS CONTINUE IN FRANCE AS NARRATIVE COLLAPSES!
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631 views • July 18, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of continued protests against vaccine passports as countless people die and the narrative collapses surrounding the vaccine being in any way safe or efficient.
France's Macron announced last week that people will need a vaccine passport in order to get into restaurants, bars, shops, tourist sites and public transit. People also face massive fines and long prison terms for not complying, from customers to business owners. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people stood up in the streets of many French cities and towns to protest alongside places like Greece.
The protests continue in huge numbers and some restrictions have been paused for the time being due to the number of loud voices. They're trying to make people feel alone, but it's not working.
Meanwhile, studies are coming out proving that people are dying in far greater number from the jab than anything else. Despite this, the media is silent. Of course. 95% of the media's funding comes from pharmaceutical corporations.
All the while, UK government ministers are talking about new lockdowns before this one is even finished. They're preparing to exhaust people and perpetuate lockdowns and restrictions, each time worse than the last. This will lead to people complying with "lesser lockdowns" due to them being "not as bad" as more extreme lockdowns. And freedom dies with thunderous applause.

We break down these recent stories and why people need to continue to stand up now.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
protestinsanityfranceprisonpassportinjectionmass awakeningcovid vaccineworld alternative mediamrnakill shot
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