TREASON. DOCUMENTED. with Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes | SGT REPORT

TREASON. DOCUMENTED. -- DR. JAN HALPER-HAYES
Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes burst onto the scene in the United States recently with her revelation supporting the idea that that the white hats "have it all" in reference to the stolen 2020 election which implanted the traitor known as "Joe Biden".
Since then she has become a bit of a lightening rod. She kindly joins me to discuss it all and the documented TREASON.
Catch up with Dr. Jan, here:
https://twitter.com/Biz_Shrink
https://drjan.substack.com/
