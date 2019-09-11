© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ex-NIST Employee Speaks Out (clip from last year)
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
302 views • September 11, 2019
Today September 11, 2019...is the 18th anniversary of [insiders] deliberately taking down 3 high-rises of the WTC with explosives, demolition style, This killed over 3,000 people and the guilty STILL haven't been held accountable. How is it the largest crime on U.S. soil can go unpunished? Think about that!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.