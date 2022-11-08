Create New Account
PSEC - 2022 - REAL Sustainability VS The WEF Buzzword | 432hz [hd 720p]
Published 21 days ago

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - REAL Sustainability VS The WEF Buzzword" -- we've taken a segment from a previous PSEC episode "Sean Maguire Speaks With Dave Kelso" and made it into it's own episode, because we felt that this part deserved some focus.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Sean Maguire, CC / Fair Use: Lee Camp, Misc

