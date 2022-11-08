ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - REAL Sustainability VS The WEF Buzzword" -- we've taken a segment from a previous PSEC episode "Sean Maguire Speaks With Dave Kelso" and made it into it's own episode, because we felt that this part deserved some focus.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Sean Maguire, CC / Fair Use: Lee Camp, Misc
Hashtags: #sustainability #communitarianism #environment #economy #worldeconomicforum
Metatags Space Separated: sustainability communitarianism environment economy worldeconomicforum
Metatags Comma Separated: sustainability, communitarianism, environment, economy, worldeconomicforum
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJAp4gJvAQcq/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---REAL-Sustainability-VS-The-WEF-Buzzword---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1smz9k-psec-2022-real-sustainability-vs-the-wef-buzzword-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/kv97uX3
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d91c94cb-5975-45a3-a45f-9356166accda
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/MwSM89fwIqcFUHs
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=e9ae6322c29c418c1f4d8af5263ffccc29c173b5cb15d741ba1f4b057a3ce43b&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/110350
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.