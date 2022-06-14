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X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2798a - Rig For Red, The Entire Economic System Is Now Slowly Turning
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250 views • June 14, 2022

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2798a - June 13, 2022

Rig For Red, The Entire Economic System Is Now Slowly Turning


Countries are now shutting down the oil production, the US was energy independent we would be able to weather the storm, but [JB] decided to shut this all down. The stock market is in the red, rig for red. Trump was right again, playbook known.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


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politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report
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