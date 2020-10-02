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'Proud Boys' founder is angry, says he's suing Biden, CNN
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85 views • October 02, 2020
Gavin McInnes, founder of the 'Proud Boys' group, comments exclusively on his reaction to the first Presidential Debate, his group being name-dropped by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, his legal plans to take action against news outlets and reporters he claims to have disparaged him, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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