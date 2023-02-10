Dr. Fleming, "Gain-of-Function Should be our Focus"; Cancer & other Treatments Using It | Ep 57

Dr. Richard Fleming joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to discuss why he thinks gain-of-function, above all other COVID issues, should be the focus of the legal actions and measures of accountability. Fleming explains why this research was illegal, the ripple effect it caused, and where we are going with more treatments, vaccines and drugs being developed and used with this technology. He also explains why he thinks those implementing all of this are actually trying to do the right thing, but how they are missing the mark.Show more
Dr. Fleming’s 10 Letters Project: https://10letters.org/
The Fleming Method: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Subscribe to the Faithful Freedom newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to the Faithful Freedom show:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Show less
CSID: f1dede4a1a429ead
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.