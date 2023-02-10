Create New Account
Dr. Fleming, "Gain-of-Function Should be our Focus"; Cancer & other Treatments Using It | Ep 57
We The Patriots USA
Published 17 hours ago |

Dr. Richard Fleming joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to discuss why he thinks gain-of-function, above all other COVID issues, should be the focus of the legal actions and measures of accountability. Fleming explains why this research was illegal, the ripple effect it caused, and where we are going with more treatments, vaccines and drugs being developed and used with this technology. He also explains why he thinks those implementing all of this are actually trying to do the right thing, but how they are missing the mark.Show more


Dr. Fleming’s 10 Letters Project: https://10letters.org/

The Fleming Method: https://www.flemingmethod.com/


Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


