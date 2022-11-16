The Great Reset and The Road To COP26
In Episode 63 we discuss the players involved in the Great Reset. Is this an obscure conspiracy theory with insignificant companies and persons involved? What does the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund and the Vatican have in common? What does all this have to do with COP26 and where are we heading?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.