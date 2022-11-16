Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great Reset and The Road To COP26
27 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published 13 days ago |

 The Great Reset and The Road To COP26

In Episode 63 we discuss the players involved in the Great Reset. Is this an obscure conspiracy theory with insignificant companies and persons involved? What does the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund and the Vatican have in common? What does all this have to do with COP26 and where are we heading?

Keywords
conspiracy theorycop26great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket