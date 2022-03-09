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Date of the Internal Revolution
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23 views • March 09, 2022
Stan Johnson, The Prophecy Club. 03.08.2022
Pastor Stan explains why he thinks the Internal Revolution can be very soon. He also ties it with the feasts coming up in 2022, and as we understand from other prophecies given by God, something big is coming this year.
00:00 Date of the Internal Revolution
03:00 March 17, 2022
04:38 Word given to Stan “Buy more Wheat”
07:51 God Purges Evil from a Kingdom
13:24 Understanding the Feasts
23:39 What might come in the next 6 months
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0PQF4wte7pB/
Pastor Stan explains why he thinks the Internal Revolution can be very soon. He also ties it with the feasts coming up in 2022, and as we understand from other prophecies given by God, something big is coming this year.
00:00 Date of the Internal Revolution
03:00 March 17, 2022
04:38 Word given to Stan “Buy more Wheat”
07:51 God Purges Evil from a Kingdom
13:24 Understanding the Feasts
23:39 What might come in the next 6 months
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0PQF4wte7pB/
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