DTR Ep 464: Killing Our Heroes
Published Yesterday

The assassination of President Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr, and Robert F Kennedy was more than an isolated mystery. It was a change of the guard from the light to the dark. In this episode, we examine the murders, but more importantly what it means to us today. Enjoy.

Keywords
jfkmlkmartin luther kingassassinationrfkabraham lincolnmurderedjohn f kennedymalcom xrobert f kennedy

