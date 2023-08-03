DTR Ep 464: Killing Our Heroes

The assassination of President Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr, and Robert F Kennedy was more than an isolated mystery. It was a change of the guard from the light to the dark. In this episode, we examine the murders, but more importantly what it means to us today. Enjoy.
