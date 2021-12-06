People are not dying from C0V!D - it's Depopulation agenda

People are not dying from C0V!D - it's Depopulation agendaOwned by cabal BAD pharma runs depopulation of the world population using NOT existing “virus” as a cover.The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILLpeople.the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOTget Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up peopleYou can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are noviruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immunesystem". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that cleanup your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.Wake the fuck up. - moonshadow1969mirrored from: