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People are not dying from C0V!D - it's Depopulation agenda
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81 views • December 06, 2021
People are not dying from C0V!D - it's Depopulation agenda
Owned by cabal BAD pharma runs depopulation of the world population using NOT existing “virus” as a cover.
The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL
people.the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT
get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people
You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up. - moonshadow1969
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5yBuRgRwsco/
Owned by cabal BAD pharma runs depopulation of the world population using NOT existing “virus” as a cover.
The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL
people.the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT
get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people
You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up. - moonshadow1969
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5yBuRgRwsco/
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