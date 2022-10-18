Gynecologist on COVID Vaccine Impact on Fertility and Women’s Health

https://gnews.org/articles/t53504845
Summary：10/15/2022 Kimberly Biss, a gynecologist at St. Petersburg General Hospital in Florida: Since the COVID vaccine rollout, we've seen in our practice a decrease in fertilization rates of about 50% and an increase in miscarriage rates of about 50%, and about a 25% increase in abnormal pap smears as well as cervical malignancies in our area.
