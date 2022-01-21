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Metaverse: The World of Tomorrow
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23 views • January 21, 2022
The tech elites of the world are working diligently to create a new reality for all of us to live in — a reality where you can be anything and anyone you want, where you can go anywhere you please … but at what cost?
It will cost more than the price of the headset and haptic rigs that will allow us to access this world. It will cost more than the items you can buy for your avatar, or the digital real estate you can purchase, or even the digital currency you can invest in.
Ultimately, it will cost us our rights, our freedom, our privileges, our society, even our lives. The thing that has the power to give you whatever you want also has the power to take away everything you have, and this is the kind of power that will be wielded by the Antichrist prophesied about in God’s holy word.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
It will cost more than the price of the headset and haptic rigs that will allow us to access this world. It will cost more than the items you can buy for your avatar, or the digital real estate you can purchase, or even the digital currency you can invest in.
Ultimately, it will cost us our rights, our freedom, our privileges, our society, even our lives. The thing that has the power to give you whatever you want also has the power to take away everything you have, and this is the kind of power that will be wielded by the Antichrist prophesied about in God’s holy word.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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