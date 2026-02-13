Call upon Christ, believe in Him & you shall be saved!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 2, 2025.





In Romans 10:13, we read: For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. Almost verbatum in Acts 2:21. In Acts 16:31, we read: And they (they being Paul and Silas) said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.





Call upon Christ in bad times but also when times are good also and give Him thanks and praise for His mercy endureth forever as per Psalm 136.





As we read in Psalm 116:4, 13, 17: Then called I upon the name of the Lord; O Lord, I beseech thee, deliver my soul. I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord. I will offer to the thee the sacrifice of thanksgiving, and will call upon the name of the Lord.





Call upon Christ in faith, trust and confidence in the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh as per 1 Timothy 3:16 and draw closer, through prayer and fasting, if you can, to Him....to Him and no one else, especially in these end times when sin is tolerated or where anything or anyone that is good is now considered as evil and anything or anyone that is evil, is considered as good, which points to Isaiah 5:20.





Christ is our Refuge and our Buckler. Turn to Him and Him only...and He will protect you and bless you upon sincere faith in Him and obedience in His holy written word including His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness since He is love, truth and righteousness personified.





Christ is our Salvation and only through Him can we saved. As the man of God, Peter, writes in Acts 4:10, 12, Be it known unto you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ye crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by Him doth this man stand here before you whole.

Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.





Neither is there salvation in any other, says Peter! There is no salvation in anyone else and that includes allah, buddha and shiva...and Mary who is considered as a co-redemptrix or co-savior for members of the babylonian roman catholic church, which goes against what Peter said in Acts 4:10, 12.





If you’re an unbeliever, now is your day of salvation in Christ Jesus our Lord. Call upon God and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, Who is our great God and our Savior, our Mediator between us and God and our Intercessor and our King Who dearly loves you and ye shalt be saved from the claws of death in Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]