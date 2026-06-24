Climate, Catastrophes, and Earth’s Past, an interview with Randall Carlson

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How much do we really know about Earth's climate history? From evidence of rapid warming events at the end of the last Ice Age to discussions about natural cycles, environmental feedbacks, and possible catastrophic influences, researchers continue to explore the forces that have shaped our planet. Understanding the past may provide valuable context for the present. Watch the latest interview to hear different perspectives, examine the evidence, and explore one of the most fascinating debates in Earth science.
#ClimateScience #EarthHistory #Geology #ScienceDiscussion #NaturalHistory
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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