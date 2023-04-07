Donald Trump Jr: Why His Father is Being Targeted | Joe Pags

Donald Trump Jr -- Why His Father is Being Targeted
Donald Trump Jr has an amazing new podcast called "Triggered." His father went to NYC today to face DA Alvin Bragg tomorrow. Jr doesn't hold back on what's really happening here.
www.rumble.com/donaldjtrumpjr
https://rumble.com/v2g3x56-donald-trump-jr-why-his-father-is-being-targeted.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.