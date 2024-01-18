Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream: Hygiene and Beauty Products: Health Innovation or Toxic Trap?
Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Jan 17, 2024


In this 30 minute deep-dive you'll learn:


- Why most hygiene products like antiperspirants, shampoos, and toothpastes are harmful (even if "100% Natural").


- How large companies have convinced the world that these products are "essential" for health maintenance.


- Why you don't actually need most of these products at all, and why you'll actually be better off without them.


Click here to take my Free Quiz: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/quiz


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47lqzu-healthy-living-livestream-hygiene-and-beauty-products-health-innovation-or-.html

