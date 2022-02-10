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Dog with a Bone to Pick
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31 views • February 10, 2022
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I Guess You Can't Always Judge a Book By It's Cover...
Appearances Can Be Deceiving.
Without a Crystal Ball You Cannot See Inside a Han's Heart...
You Don't Know What He May Be Believing.
I Guess You Can't Always Judge a Book By It's Cover...
Appearances Can Be Deceiving.
Without a Crystal Ball You Cannot See Inside a Han's Heart...
You Don't Know What He May Be Believing.
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