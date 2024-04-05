EPISODE 366: REALITY BITES

Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on COVID Apologists; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on The Florida Ban on Social Media for Minors 14 and younger, Was The Key Bridge Collision and Collapse a Cyber Attack?, and is ‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Headed to Jail For Hate Speech?; Is Canada Going to Make Natural Products and Supplements Illegal?
Guests: Shawn Buckley, LLB, Dicky Barrett
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.