EPISODE 366: REALITY BITES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 15 hours ago

Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on COVID Apologists; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on The Florida Ban on Social Media for Minors 14 and younger, Was The Key Bridge Collision and Collapse a Cyber Attack?, and is ‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Headed to Jail For Hate Speech?; Is Canada Going to Make Natural Products and Supplements Illegal?


Guests: Shawn Buckley, LLB, Dicky Barrett


Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

