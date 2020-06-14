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The Trojan Horse of Immigration Shops!
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102 views • June 14, 2020
The Trojan Horse of Immigration Shops! Canada's Alberta rapidly plunging to Venezuela status! Over 100,000 Albertans unemployed! Yet foreign "skilled workers" are still solicited and given "Express Entry" even though the City of Edmonton is now broke!
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