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Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
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65 views • April 09, 2022
No blood for soil! Let innocent civilians that are not military flee!
Prevent that blood bath some people would like to see.
If the land is taken or stolen they can still live happy lives elsewhere in reality.
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Ukraine men ordered to stay and fight Russia as others flee
https://nypost.com/2022/02/25/ukraine-men-ordered-to-stay-and-fight-russia-as-others-flee/
Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg (2000×1365)
https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg?quality=75&;strip=all
Zelensky forbids men aged 18-60 from leaving Ukraine as Russian ground troops move closer
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/zelensky-forbids-men-aged-18-60-from-leaving-ukraine-as-russian-ground-troops-move-closer-articleshow.html
Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
https://theconversation.com/why-banning-men-from-leaving-ukraine-violates-their-human-rights-178411
Ukrainian President Orders Release Of Prisoners With Combat Experience
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-ukrainian-president-orders-release-of-prisoners-with-combat-experience-20220228
Ukraine Releases Prisoners With 'Combat Experience' To Help Fight Russia
https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-releases-prisoners-combat-experience-war-russia-volodymyr-zelensky-1683175
Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
https://www.tori.ng/news/194696/russiaukraine-president-zelenskyy-bans-men-aged-18.html
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=ukraine&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Ceasefire - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceasefire#2020_global_ceasefire
Assad: 'Zionist Jew' Zelenskyy is a Nazi-supporter | Israel National News - Arutz Sheva
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/324789
War between Russia and Ukraine would lead to the ‘coming of the Messiah’ says 300-year-old Jewish prophecy
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14585501/russia-ukraine-war-messiah-prophecy/
Play - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlQgIeWkaQjUsowm7Muc6w/videos
Prevent that blood bath some people would like to see.
If the land is taken or stolen they can still live happy lives elsewhere in reality.
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Ukraine men ordered to stay and fight Russia as others flee
https://nypost.com/2022/02/25/ukraine-men-ordered-to-stay-and-fight-russia-as-others-flee/
Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg (2000×1365)
https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg?quality=75&;strip=all
Zelensky forbids men aged 18-60 from leaving Ukraine as Russian ground troops move closer
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/zelensky-forbids-men-aged-18-60-from-leaving-ukraine-as-russian-ground-troops-move-closer-articleshow.html
Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
https://theconversation.com/why-banning-men-from-leaving-ukraine-violates-their-human-rights-178411
Ukrainian President Orders Release Of Prisoners With Combat Experience
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-ukrainian-president-orders-release-of-prisoners-with-combat-experience-20220228
Ukraine Releases Prisoners With 'Combat Experience' To Help Fight Russia
https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-releases-prisoners-combat-experience-war-russia-volodymyr-zelensky-1683175
Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
https://www.tori.ng/news/194696/russiaukraine-president-zelenskyy-bans-men-aged-18.html
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=ukraine&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Ceasefire - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceasefire#2020_global_ceasefire
Assad: 'Zionist Jew' Zelenskyy is a Nazi-supporter | Israel National News - Arutz Sheva
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/324789
War between Russia and Ukraine would lead to the ‘coming of the Messiah’ says 300-year-old Jewish prophecy
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14585501/russia-ukraine-war-messiah-prophecy/
Play - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlQgIeWkaQjUsowm7Muc6w/videos
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