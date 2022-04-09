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Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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65 views • April 09, 2022
No blood for soil! Let innocent civilians that are not military flee!
Prevent that blood bath some people would like to see.
If the land is taken or stolen they can still live happy lives elsewhere in reality.

Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

Ukraine men ordered to stay and fight Russia as others flee
https://nypost.com/2022/02/25/ukraine-men-ordered-to-stay-and-fight-russia-as-others-flee/

Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg (2000×1365)
https://nypost.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/Ukraine-WarMap-Feb25-V2-1.jpg?quality=75&;strip=all

Zelensky forbids men aged 18-60 from leaving Ukraine as Russian ground troops move closer
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/zelensky-forbids-men-aged-18-60-from-leaving-ukraine-as-russian-ground-troops-move-closer-articleshow.html

Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
https://theconversation.com/why-banning-men-from-leaving-ukraine-violates-their-human-rights-178411

Ukrainian President Orders Release Of Prisoners With Combat Experience
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest-ukrainian-president-orders-release-of-prisoners-with-combat-experience-20220228

Ukraine Releases Prisoners With 'Combat Experience' To Help Fight Russia
https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-releases-prisoners-combat-experience-war-russia-volodymyr-zelensky-1683175

Russia-Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Bans Men Aged 18 to 60 From Leaving Country
https://www.tori.ng/news/194696/russiaukraine-president-zelenskyy-bans-men-aged-18.html

Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=ukraine&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Ceasefire - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceasefire#2020_global_ceasefire

Assad: 'Zionist Jew' Zelenskyy is a Nazi-supporter | Israel National News - Arutz Sheva
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/324789

War between Russia and Ukraine would lead to the ‘coming of the Messiah’ says 300-year-old Jewish prophecy
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14585501/russia-ukraine-war-messiah-prophecy/

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