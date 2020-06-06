© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MMS: The "injecting disinfectant" saga. WHAT IF THERE WAS ALREADY A CURE but Big Pharma was doing all it could to harass those that were freely giving it to the world?
Follow
47
Download MP3
Share
Report
18790 views • June 06, 2020
EXPOSED. New series with hard hitting investigating Journalism that puts the Mainstream Media to shame.
PLEASE HELP - SIGN: Petition for Health Rights. We are requesting President Trump stop the attack on the substance Chlorine Dioxide
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-government-criminalizing-and-censoring-alternative-healthcare-information
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Information on protocols and how to use yourself refer to Andreas website (below) or https://genesis2church.ch/videos
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
PLEASE HELP - SIGN: Petition for Health Rights. We are requesting President Trump stop the attack on the substance Chlorine Dioxide
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-government-criminalizing-and-censoring-alternative-healthcare-information
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Information on protocols and how to use yourself refer to Andreas website (below) or https://genesis2church.ch/videos
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas
Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/
Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.