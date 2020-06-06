BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MMS: The "injecting disinfectant" saga. WHAT IF THERE WAS ALREADY A CURE but Big Pharma was doing all it could to harass those that were freely giving it to the world?
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
856 followers
Follow
47
Download MP3
Share
Report
18790 views • June 06, 2020
EXPOSED. New series with hard hitting investigating Journalism that puts the Mainstream Media to shame.
PLEASE HELP - SIGN: Petition for Health Rights. We are requesting President Trump stop the attack on the substance Chlorine Dioxide
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-government-criminalizing-and-censoring-alternative-healthcare-information

Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
Information on protocols and how to use yourself refer to Andreas website (below) or https://genesis2church.ch/videos

“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas

Andreas is a bio/physicist and researcher
His book and website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/what-is-health/

Information on scientific studies and safety of chlorine dioxide for caronavirus
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus-special-information-for-physicians-and-researchers/

- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
Keywords
healthtrumpmike adamsg2voicemmschlorine dioxidehealingthe health rangergenesis 2 churchclo2disinfectantcovid-19caronavirusandreas kalcker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy