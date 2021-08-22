© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΗ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ νοσηλεύτριας ¨Είναι βαθιά νυχτωμένοι αν νομίζουν...¨
Follow
3
Share
Report
282 views • August 22, 2021
Αδιανόητο! Αυτή είναι η κατάσταση στα νοσοκομεία με τον κορωνοϊό - Ακούστε τι ανέφερε στον Focus FM 103,6 Fm και την δημοσιογράφο Δέσποινα Μποτίτση νοσηλεύτρια του Νοσοκομείου Ξάνθης...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.