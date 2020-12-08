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Video8 Dec 8th 2020 Tuesday‘s is a constitutional night at the Republicans Sun City Arizona Party Of Arizona. Legislative District 21.
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24 views • December 09, 2020
Dec 8th 2020 Tuesday‘s is a constitutional night at the Republicans Sun City Arizona Party Of Arizona. Legislative District 21. Mr. Randy Miller's speakers are: previous Senator and retired Mr Russell Pearce. Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora.
Thank you Randy Miller for the invitation and God Bless America.
George Nemeh.
MAAP MEDIA.
#maapmedia #maaprealVideo by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. Video George Nemeh from MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.#likeitis Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. #drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemehProducer Director Host George Nemeh MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020MAAP MEDIA
#randymiller #russellpearce #royceflora #republicanparty #westvalley #suncity #constitution #tuesday
Thank you Randy Miller for the invitation and God Bless America.
George Nemeh.
MAAP MEDIA.
#maapmedia #maaprealVideo by George Nemeh + MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. Video George Nemeh from MAAP Real Talk Show + Media.#likeitis Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media. #drawyourownconclusions #wereport #raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemehProducer Director Host George Nemeh MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020MAAP MEDIA
#randymiller #russellpearce #royceflora #republicanparty #westvalley #suncity #constitution #tuesday
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