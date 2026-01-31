You can't make it Up! 🙄 The Burn The Streets of San Francisco Story! 🔥A Quimm Martin Production. 🫠

You can't make this shit up!

Meet Urban planner for San Francisco 1905. Danial Hudson Burnham.

That's right Burn um! 🙄

Burnham was one of the most prominent town planners of the late 1800s and early 1900s.

With the City conveniently destroyed by fire one year after his plan now brings Burnhams visions even closer.

Watch & learn that History is scripted, and that we are reset. Enjoy!





If you like this video why not give it a like? share and subscibe even! Thanks lovelies!





For info and to Donate to this channel.

https://flatearthbritish.com/





Thanks for watching! Love & peace! 💖





Shared from and subscribe to:

Martin Liedtke

https://www.youtube.com/@martinliedtkeFEB67