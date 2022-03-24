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10 Cheap, Healthy Pantry Foods that Never Expire
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5531 views • March 24, 2022
There are 10 Foods you should ALWAYS have in your emergency pantry, because they are incredibly versatile – and virtually NEVER go bad. These are 10 cheap, healthy pantry foods that never expire. NOTE: We mention honey in the video. NEVER give honey to a child under the age of one.
When it comes to preparing for the unknown, nothing is more important than what you choose to put in your pantry. Today, we’ll give you our 10 “must have” items and tell you why they made our list.
Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We’ve got a special free offer that will help you stock or re-stock your pantry
MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO:
○ FREE Pantry Stock Up Workbook: https://underthemedian.com/pantry-sto...
○ Manuka Honey: https://amzn.to/3wcVepC (Note: Honey should NEVER be given to a child under the age of 1.)
○ USDA Article on meaning of "Sell-by" dating: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety...
○ Family Grain Mill: https://pleasanthillgrain.com/family-...
00:00 - Introduction
01:00 - Pantry Storage Rules
01:32 - Misunderstood Food "Best Buy" Terminology
02:49 - Stock hard red wheat and buckwheat in your pantry
04:22 - Canned Fruits and Vegetables
05:40 - The importance of dried beans in a prepper pantry
07:05 - How to use coconut oil
08:30 - How to use salt in an emergency
09:26 - How to use dried herbs and spices
12:00 - White rice -vs - brown rice for pantry storage
12:54 - Natural sweeteners to have on your pantry shelves
14:30 - The many uses of baking soda
15:45 - Kinds of vinegar you need for an emergency pantry
18:09 - FREE eBook
// SUBSCRIBE:
//TIP JAR: Want to send us a special "Thank You" for our content? Here's our PayPal email address: [email protected]
//WATCH MORE PREPPING VIDEOS:
○ The Easy Way to Know if You Have Enough Food in Your Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCmN9...
○ What to Put in Your Emergency Food Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lL8y...
○ Money Saving Tips for Stocking Your Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5JLZ...
//SHOP OUR COURSES!
• Menu Planning Made Easy: https://underthemedian.com/menu-plann...
• Debt-Free Christmas Binder: https://underthemedian.com/debt-free-...
• Personal Finance Planner: https://underthemedian.com/yearly-fin...
• Home Energy Savings Guide:https://underthemedian.com/home-energ...
• Teaching Children a Biblical View of Money: https://underthemedian.com/biblical-f...
//CAMERA GEAR USED:
○ Microphones-
Shure Microphones to plug into a mixer: (Great for interviews):
https://amzn.to/3eUMuKl
Blue Yeti mic with stand (Our favorite mic for Live Broadcasts) -
https://amzn.to/3pgEEiA
○ Studio lights - https://amzn.to/3pdgq8V
//TOOLS & SERVICES WE RECOMMEND:
○ Graphic Artist: Our Logo design is by: Sarah Hallam, graphic artist:, contact her at: [email protected].
○ Discount and Coupon Browser Extensions:
* Honey: (Coupon Browser Extension)
https://www.joinhoney.com/ref/m7n46co
* Rakuten: (Cash Back!) https://www.rakuten.com/r/HOPEWA158?e...
* Ibotta: (Earn cash back on groceries!) https://ibotta.risj.net/P2JJz
○ Mailerlite - https://www.mailerlite.com/invite/538...
//COME SAY HI!
Our website: https://underthemedian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/underthemedian/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/underthemed...
//ABOUT:
We're Hope and Larry and we raised our four sons, debt-free, including paying cash for our home (when our salary averaged less than $40,000). For tips on saving money, budgeting, paying off debt, and setting goals (while living with a spirit of joy and abundance), subscribe to us here on YouTube and visit us at our website and on social media.
DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that we provide we may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting our channel so we can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Suggestions on this program are not meant to be medical advice. Please, do your own research and consult your medical professional before implementing any of these suggestions for you or your family members.
//CONTACT:
For all inquiries, please use this email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Under the Median
https://www.youtube.com/c/UndertheMedian/videos
When it comes to preparing for the unknown, nothing is more important than what you choose to put in your pantry. Today, we’ll give you our 10 “must have” items and tell you why they made our list.
Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We’ve got a special free offer that will help you stock or re-stock your pantry
MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO:
○ FREE Pantry Stock Up Workbook: https://underthemedian.com/pantry-sto...
○ Manuka Honey: https://amzn.to/3wcVepC (Note: Honey should NEVER be given to a child under the age of 1.)
○ USDA Article on meaning of "Sell-by" dating: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety...
○ Family Grain Mill: https://pleasanthillgrain.com/family-...
00:00 - Introduction
01:00 - Pantry Storage Rules
01:32 - Misunderstood Food "Best Buy" Terminology
02:49 - Stock hard red wheat and buckwheat in your pantry
04:22 - Canned Fruits and Vegetables
05:40 - The importance of dried beans in a prepper pantry
07:05 - How to use coconut oil
08:30 - How to use salt in an emergency
09:26 - How to use dried herbs and spices
12:00 - White rice -vs - brown rice for pantry storage
12:54 - Natural sweeteners to have on your pantry shelves
14:30 - The many uses of baking soda
15:45 - Kinds of vinegar you need for an emergency pantry
18:09 - FREE eBook
// SUBSCRIBE:
//TIP JAR: Want to send us a special "Thank You" for our content? Here's our PayPal email address: [email protected]
//WATCH MORE PREPPING VIDEOS:
○ The Easy Way to Know if You Have Enough Food in Your Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCmN9...
○ What to Put in Your Emergency Food Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lL8y...
○ Money Saving Tips for Stocking Your Pantry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5JLZ...
//SHOP OUR COURSES!
• Menu Planning Made Easy: https://underthemedian.com/menu-plann...
• Debt-Free Christmas Binder: https://underthemedian.com/debt-free-...
• Personal Finance Planner: https://underthemedian.com/yearly-fin...
• Home Energy Savings Guide:https://underthemedian.com/home-energ...
• Teaching Children a Biblical View of Money: https://underthemedian.com/biblical-f...
//CAMERA GEAR USED:
○ Microphones-
Shure Microphones to plug into a mixer: (Great for interviews):
https://amzn.to/3eUMuKl
Blue Yeti mic with stand (Our favorite mic for Live Broadcasts) -
https://amzn.to/3pgEEiA
○ Studio lights - https://amzn.to/3pdgq8V
//TOOLS & SERVICES WE RECOMMEND:
○ Graphic Artist: Our Logo design is by: Sarah Hallam, graphic artist:, contact her at: [email protected].
○ Discount and Coupon Browser Extensions:
* Honey: (Coupon Browser Extension)
https://www.joinhoney.com/ref/m7n46co
* Rakuten: (Cash Back!) https://www.rakuten.com/r/HOPEWA158?e...
* Ibotta: (Earn cash back on groceries!) https://ibotta.risj.net/P2JJz
○ Mailerlite - https://www.mailerlite.com/invite/538...
//COME SAY HI!
Our website: https://underthemedian.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/underthemedian/
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/underthemed...
//ABOUT:
We're Hope and Larry and we raised our four sons, debt-free, including paying cash for our home (when our salary averaged less than $40,000). For tips on saving money, budgeting, paying off debt, and setting goals (while living with a spirit of joy and abundance), subscribe to us here on YouTube and visit us at our website and on social media.
DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that we provide we may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting our channel so we can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Suggestions on this program are not meant to be medical advice. Please, do your own research and consult your medical professional before implementing any of these suggestions for you or your family members.
//CONTACT:
For all inquiries, please use this email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Under the Median
https://www.youtube.com/c/UndertheMedian/videos
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