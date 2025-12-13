







































Psychic spies from China try to steal your mind’s elationAnd little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotationAnd if you want these kind of dreams it’s CalifornicationIt’s the edge of the world and all of western civilizationThe sun may rise in the East at least it’s settled in a final locationIt’s understood that Hollywood sells CalifornicationPay your surgeon very well to break the spell of agingCelebrity skin is this your chin or is that war you’re waging?Firstborn unicornHardcore soft pornDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationMarry me girl, be my fairy to the world, be my very own constellationA teenage bride with a baby inside getting high on informationAnd buy me a star on the boulevard, it’s CalifornicationSpace may be the final frontier but it’s made in a Hollywood basementAnd Cobain can you hear the spheres singing songs off Station To Station?And Alderaan’s not far away, it’s CalifornicationBorn and raised by those who praise, control of populationEverybody’s been there and I don’t mean on vacationFirstborn unicornHardcore soft pornDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationDestruction leads to a very rough road but it also breeds creationAnd earthquakes are to a girl’s guitar, they’re just another good vibrationAnd tidal waves couldn’t save the world from CalifornicationPay your surgeon very well to break the spell of agingSicker than the rest, there is no test but this is what you’re craving?Firstborn unicornHardcore soft pornDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationDream of CalifornicationDream of Californication