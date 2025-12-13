© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Hot chilli peppers Californication
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 2 days ago
Psychic spies from China try to steal your mind’s elation
And little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotation
And if you want these kind of dreams it’s Californication
The sun may rise in the East at least it’s settled in a final location
It’s understood that Hollywood sells Californication
Celebrity skin is this your chin or is that war you’re waging?
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
A teenage bride with a baby inside getting high on information
And buy me a star on the boulevard, it’s Californication
And Cobain can you hear the spheres singing songs off Station To Station?
And Alderaan’s not far away, it’s Californication
Everybody’s been there and I don’t mean on vacation
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
And earthquakes are to a girl’s guitar, they’re just another good vibration
And tidal waves couldn’t save the world from Californication
Sicker than the rest, there is no test but this is what you’re craving?
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
And little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotation
And if you want these kind of dreams it’s Californication
It’s the edge of the world and all of western civilization
The sun may rise in the East at least it’s settled in a final location
It’s understood that Hollywood sells Californication
Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging
Celebrity skin is this your chin or is that war you’re waging?
Firstborn unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Marry me girl, be my fairy to the world, be my very own constellation
A teenage bride with a baby inside getting high on information
And buy me a star on the boulevard, it’s Californication
Space may be the final frontier but it’s made in a Hollywood basement
And Cobain can you hear the spheres singing songs off Station To Station?
And Alderaan’s not far away, it’s Californication
Born and raised by those who praise, control of population
Everybody’s been there and I don’t mean on vacation
Firstborn unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Destruction leads to a very rough road but it also breeds creation
And earthquakes are to a girl’s guitar, they’re just another good vibration
And tidal waves couldn’t save the world from Californication
Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging
Sicker than the rest, there is no test but this is what you’re craving?
Firstborn unicorn
Hardcore soft porn
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Dream of Californication
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.