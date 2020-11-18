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Aaron Russo Spoke About RFID Chip and One World Government long years ago...
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27 views • November 18, 2020
Aaron Russo reveals the truth about RFID and the Elites agenda for the American people, and even more revealing information from CBS news stating that
the implant chip designed for humans manufactured by Verichip is documented to be have created cancerous tumors in mice and rats. Are we the next guinea pigs?
the implant chip designed for humans manufactured by Verichip is documented to be have created cancerous tumors in mice and rats. Are we the next guinea pigs?
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