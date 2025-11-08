Bible prophecy rapture worshippers calling Holy Spirit satanic while real Christian love Holy Spirit

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2025). All the Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s monetized YouTube “donation begging using God’s name” Christian business ministry “rapture worshippers” religious Christians are calling Joshua & Jesus as false prophets & liars & Satan’s servants, while God’s real Christian “Bride of Christ” are rejoicing that Jesus is coming back soon to take his bride to his wedding and thanking & praising God for all the confirmations. The five foolish virgins cannot get oil in your lamps instantly, because their lamps are full of church donations & self-survival & fear of assassination attempts & cowardly traitor betrayal of Christian brothers who are defending them & genetic descendant idols & fear of ridicule from church donators & pastors’ people-pleasers two-tongued political-correctness popularity-loving slyness & all kinds of evils and fake lamp snake oil. The five wise virgins’ oil in their lamps were bought through decades of Esther’s bridal preparation through choosing to continue speaking truth and defending God’s reputation & Word & precepts & righteousness & self-sacrificial love of Jesus & honor & name & flock & holiness & proper representation, and through receiving assassination attempts, and losing family & home & reputation, and using up all savings & selling all possessions & giving up jobs that covered half of our income to face the brink of starvation many times in order to carry out God’s work & to prove who he is, and receiving demon spirit attacks all day long every day for decades who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and being ridiculed by all church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac “Beelzebub demon-possessed” bigots just like they called Jesus. God’s Bride Church Saints have been sanctified & purified through many years of persecutions & afflictions & tribulations & loss of everything & faithful service by choosing to suffer for Christ and to pick up the cross, because of their love for God, and love for the brethren, and love for the millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians & every single pastors who betrayed us like family dogs, and love for the 6 billion heathens who hate us Christians. All the millions of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us like family dogs and threw us out to the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against God’s billions of enemies & governments & militaries & world rulers & Satanist secret societies elites & space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to avoid getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, refused Jesus’ invitation to his wedding to have that opportunity to be sanctified & purified by fire & tribulation & persecutions & self-sacrificial love of Jesus & faith & duty & honor & loyalty & selflessness & love for God. They chose their own lives & genetic descendant idols & pastors’ reputations & church donations & incomes & jobs & retirement pensions & homes & safety from assassination attempts & safety from ridicule by their 99% religious filth church donators, who they recruited using their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, over the true & only God. It was their conscious decision they made. They chose to turn their backs on God’s calling and his invitation to his wedding ceremony & rapture. They chose all these hundreds of fake foreign gods over the real God. This is why they were not prepared like Esther with bridal preparations of afflictions & tribulations & horrors & tremendous loss of everything & sorrows & terrors & rejections & betrayals & abandonment & learning to have faith in God, which is the oil of the Holy Spirit in their lamps.





