Homemade bread on the front line: the work of logistics units in the area of the special operation
Servicemen of the rear units organize uninterrupted cooking, baking of bread, washing of personnel, repair, maintenance and refueling of equipment in the field.
🥖 Bakers work in several shifts. The bread, which is baked by the masters of their craft, is fresh, fluffy and ruddy.
◽️ The enemy is trying to track down columns of logistics services in the same way as military equipment, considering it an easier target. Calculation of anti-aircraft installation in constant readiness. The soldiers had to repel attacks more than once.
🤝 In the location of the logistics units of the Western Military District, work is in full swing around the clock. Field life may seem harsh to the layman, because there are no frills in it. However, Russian servicemen are fully provided with everything necessary.
