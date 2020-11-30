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Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked
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862 views • November 30, 2020
Do you believe that your father was an ape, your grand-father was a reptile, and your great grand-father was an explosion? For those who don't believe such pseudo-scientific non-sense (and for those who do), the following presentation lays out the undeniable proof that you are NOT some slowly evolved ape-man and that prehistoric giant reptiles are nothing but a Freemasonic hoax used to bolster this destructive disempowering atheistic nihilistic paradigm they are propagating to the masses.
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked along with my other documentaries, The Earth Plane, The History of Flat Earth, and 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball are now available to purchase from Amazon on DVD or you can watch them all free on my YouTube channel.
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
The Earth Plane: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
The History of Flat Earth: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked along with my other documentaries, The Earth Plane, The History of Flat Earth, and 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball are now available to purchase from Amazon on DVD or you can watch them all free on my YouTube channel.
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
The Earth Plane: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
The History of Flat Earth: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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