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Covid Death Face Plant live on TV when an Argentine reporter goes down face first and hits the pavement in Buenos Aires. Another vax death ? Well it sure seems so - did he get the Jabaroo ?
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257 views • January 15, 2022
Mike Adams shows an upsetting video of a reporter dying live on TV after he falls down face first on the cement. Poor guy. I really do feel sorry for him. He probably had no idea what was in those kill shots. Just another innocent victim of the Cabal.
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