Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church hosts ‘God is trans’ exhibit in New York City

Credits to EWTN (a Roman Catholic church organization)
EWTN, a Roman Catholic church organization, exposes the horrendous art exhibit called ‘God is trans’ at the St. Paul’s church in Manhattan, New York City!
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254353/god-is-trans-exhibit-at-new-york-catholic-church-gets-new-name-and-it-s-queer
It’s time for Roman Catholic to come out of Babylon, out of their Roman Catholic church as per God’s 4th end-time angelic message in Revelation 18:4-5.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington